EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Migrant Shares Plans Before Boarding Bus to D.C.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A Venezuelan migrant spoke to Breitbart Texas moments before boarding a charter bus bound for Washington, D.C. this week.

The bus departed Wednesday and appeared partially occupied. Jose granted Breitbart Texas an interview, and says he and his 25-year-old son applied for asylum after crossing the Rio Grande within the past week.

Jose plans to travel to D.C., where he will wait at a church for his already resident nephew to take him elsewhere. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Texas National Guard, and members of the Texas Department of Emergency Management were present as migrants loaded onto the bus.

The bus was loading at an overflow facility where the Border Patrol frequently releases migrants.

As reported by Breitbart, more than 500 migrants were released in Eagle Pass on Monday. A source within CBP says nearly 1,000 have been released into the local community since then.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus is not at all happy with the migrant buses arriving in the capital region and says Governor Abbott should better coordinate his agency. Thousands of migrants are released by CBP daily in cities along the Texas border with little to no advance notice to state and local authorities.

