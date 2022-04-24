500 Migrants Found in Nine Tractor-Trailers in One Week near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 500 migrants in nine tractor-trailer smuggling incidents. (U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector
Bob Price

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted nine human smuggling attempts utilizing tractor-trailer rigs during the past week. The searches of the trailers led to the apprehension of nearly 500 migrants from this single method of conveyance.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted images from the failed human smuggling attempts. Many were disrupted by the use of K-9 teams at interior immigration checkpoints.

Landrum reported that during a one-week period, agents recovered nearly 500 migrants in nine failed human smuggling efforts using 18-wheelers to move their human cargo. In some instances, the migrants were the only cargo in the trailers. In others, the migrants were dangerously packed between pallets loaded with other goods.

In one incident, agents found 120 migrants in a tractor-trailer inspected at the Interstate 35 immigration checkpoint between Laredo and San Antonio. The group of migrants included several unaccompanied children. Agents identified the migrants as citizens of Guatemala and Mexico, officials stated. Agents arrested the driver.

During that same period, Laredo Sector agents apprehended more than 2,600 migrants after they illegally entered the U.S. In addition, Chief Landrum reported the turnback of more than 870 migrants while they were in the process of crossing the Rio Grande.

These apprehensions included migrants found on ranches by Horse Patrol Unit agents, Landrum tweeted. The agents were assisted by a Texas DPS helicopter aircrew and ground-based agents.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

