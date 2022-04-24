500 Migrants Found in Nine Tractor-Trailers in One Week near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted nine human smuggling attempts utilizing tractor-trailer rigs during the past week. The searches of the trailers led to the apprehension of nearly 500 migrants from this single method of conveyance.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted images from the failed human smuggling attempts. Many were disrupted by the use of K-9 teams at interior immigration checkpoints.

This past week #USBP Laredo Sector agents prevented nine human smuggling events in tractor-trailers resulting in apprehensions of nearly 500 undocumented individuals. Great work by our @USBorderPatrol agents and K9 Teams who work hard every day to safeguard our nation’s borders. pic.twitter.com/TH29OUqTMd — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) April 23, 2022

Landrum reported that during a one-week period, agents recovered nearly 500 migrants in nine failed human smuggling efforts using 18-wheelers to move their human cargo. In some instances, the migrants were the only cargo in the trailers. In others, the migrants were dangerously packed between pallets loaded with other goods.

In one incident, agents found 120 migrants in a tractor-trailer inspected at the Interstate 35 immigration checkpoint between Laredo and San Antonio. The group of migrants included several unaccompanied children. Agents identified the migrants as citizens of Guatemala and Mexico, officials stated. Agents arrested the driver.

This past week, #USBP Laredo Sector agents apprehended over 2,600 undocumented individuals and deterred over 870 subjects from crossing the Rio Grande. Laredo Sector @USBorderPatrol agents remain vigilant in their work to protect our nation and our community from all threats. pic.twitter.com/jJllh7qWtn — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) April 23, 2022

During that same period, Laredo Sector agents apprehended more than 2,600 migrants after they illegally entered the U.S. In addition, Chief Landrum reported the turnback of more than 870 migrants while they were in the process of crossing the Rio Grande.

On Tuesday, Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit and Zapata Station agents responded to a report of several unknown subjects walking through a ranch near Zapata, Texas. With the assistance of @TxDPS Air Unit, a group of eight undocumented individuals were apprehended. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/skaZhEawpI — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) April 21, 2022

These apprehensions included migrants found on ranches by Horse Patrol Unit agents, Landrum tweeted. The agents were assisted by a Texas DPS helicopter aircrew and ground-based agents.

