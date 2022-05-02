GRAPHIC VIDEO — Migrant Drowns in Rio Grande near West Texas Border Town

*Graphic Video*: A 38 yr-old Nicaraguan man drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande River into Eagle Pass Texas. Video show his friend holds onto a pillar. National Guard was there. Guardsman told me they’ve been ordered not to do water rescues after SPC. Evans drowned. pic.twitter.com/VWxXW5RrmP

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A 38-year-old Nicaraguan migrant drowned as he tried to cross the Rio Grande with several others Monday.

As on-lookers watched in horror, the migrant struggled in the swift current and eventually disappeared. The incident was captured on video by a Fox News camera crew.

The latest drowning adds to the more than two dozen recorded in Eagle Pass in April. According to Fox News, Texas Army National Guard soldiers did not enter the river in response. The soldiers, according to Fox News reports, were cautioned against such efforts due to the recent, local drowning of a fellow soldier.

On April 22, Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans entered the Rio Grande to save a group of migrants. Evans was swept away and drowned as a result. Evans’ body was recovered three days later by Border Patrol agents.

A source within CBP, not authorized to speak to the media, informed Breitbart Texas the number of migrant drownings and rescues is steadily increasing. In one week in April, nine drownings were noted by the agency.

On April 13, a group of migrants entered the Rio Grande near the Camino Real International Bridge, Breitbart Texas reported. The currents caused the migrants to lose their footing. They were able to be rescued as Border Patrol agents.

Breitbart Texas has requested information from CBP concerning the number of migrant deaths along the southwest border. In response, a spokesperson said the agency does not offer official comment on the numbers of recent drownings and does not routinely release such figures.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.