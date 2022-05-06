Feds Seize 16K Ammo Rounds at Texas Border Crossing into Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working an international border crossing in South Texas seized approximately 16,000 rounds of rifle and pistol ammunition headed to Mexico.

CBP Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge on May 3 observed a white Chevrolet pickup truck approaching for outbound inspection. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station for a more thorough check, according to information obtained from CBP officials in South Texas.

BIG OUTBOUND AMMO TAKEDOWN: @CBPSouthTexas officers at Hidalgo International Bridge seized 16,000 rounds of undeclared ammunition during an outbound examination. @HSI_SanAntonio is investigating. Read more here: https://t.co/EZENQsB39P pic.twitter.com/0d9o6ZFPYx — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) May 5, 2022

The secondary inspection included the use of non-intrusive inspection equipment which reveal anomalies in the vehicle. A physical search led to the discovery of 3,000 rounds of .38 caliber pistol ammunition and 13,000 rounds of 7.62×39 rifle ammunition hidden inside the truck, officers reported.

Office of Field Operations officials seized the truck and the ammunition. ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents are now leading the investigation into the alleged ammunition smuggling operation.

“Our CBP officers prevented this ammunition from landing in the streets of Mexico, helping to save countless lives all thanks to their diligent inspection work,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said in a written statement. “The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal.”

At this same location in March, CBP officers arrested two Mexican nationals as they attempted to smuggle a flamethrower and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition from Texas into Mexico, Breitbart Texas’ Luisana Moreno reported. The suspected weapons smuggler reportedly disassembled the flamethrower he purchased at a Texas gun show earlier in the day and hid the parts in various locations inside his vehicle.