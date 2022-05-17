Five Large Migrant Groups Cross into One Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents encountered five large groups of migrants who illegally crossed the border during a 31-hour period over the weekend. Three of the groups crossed within 10 hours of each other.

“Hundreds at a time. That is what agents of the Del Rio Sector are seeing almost daily,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted. “This adds to the already record number of apprehensions.”

Border Patrol officials define a “large group” as more than 100 migrants crossing the border in a single incident. So far this fiscal year, which began October 1, 2021, the sector’s agents encountered 108 large groups. This accounts “for approximately half the large groups encountered by Border Patrol nationwide.”

Beginning on the morning of May 14, agents encountered a group fo 129 migrants who crossed into Texas from Mexico. The group included migrants from six unique nations including Colombia (28), Cuba (78), Mexico (1), Nicaragua (1), Peru (13), and Venezuela (13). The group included 76 single adult males, 32 single adult females, and seven family units, officials reported.

Shortly after crossing into Eagle Pass, TX illegally this afternoon, this group walked up the riverbank and climbed over a fence & onto private property, a ranch. Despite barbed wire being placed on the top of the fence, it offered little resistance. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RRSVonlATq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 14, 2022

As darkness approached, another group of 126 migrants crossed the border and were taken into custody. This group consisted of 40 Colombians, 61 Cubans, 13 Peruvians, and 12 Venezuelans. The group included 69 single adult males, 27 single adult females, 29 family unit migrants, and one unaccompanied child.

BREAKING: Another group of approximately 150 is crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, TX right now. You can see one of their smugglers wading back to Mexico. Like clockwork, this is the fifth day in a row we have seen a group of this size cross here in late AM hours. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/FGH1alclVx — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 15, 2022

The following morning, Del Rio Sector agents encountered a group of 107 migrants — 89 Cuban nationals, 14 Venezuelan nationals, two Ecuadorians, and two from Peru. The group consisted of 67 single adult males, 28 single adult females, and 12 family unit migrants.

A few hours later, another group crossed. This time, consisting of 122 migrants including 60 Cuban nationals, 19 Venezuelans, 38 Colombians, two Peruvians, two Nicaraguans, and one Dominican. The group’s demographics included 61 single adult males, 27 single adult females, 33 family unit migrants, and one unaccompanied child.

Finally, another group crossed the border from Mexico and entered Texas. The group of 147 migrants included 22 Cuban nationals, 21 Venezuelan nationals, 52 Colombians, 28 from Peru, 23 from Nicaragua, and one Honduran. The group consisted of 90 single adult males, 21 single adult females, and 36 family unit migrants.

Breitbart Texas reported over the weekend that another unaccompanied minor, a two-year-old girl, was placed into the hands of a migrant by human smugglers and told to take the child across the river where dozens of people, including small children, have drowned during the past two months.

In total, the agents apprehended 631 migrants in the five large groups.