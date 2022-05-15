Migrant Mom in Texas Expects Feds to Deliver Abandoned Child to Her

A migrant woman living in Texas told a South Texas border rancher that she “expects” the federal government to deliver her smuggled child to her. A migrant woman, apparently unknown to the family, smuggled the child across the Rio Grande after being handed the child by human smugglers.

Fox News journalist Bill Melugin tweeted a video on May 12 showing a woman carrying a two-year-old girl she had just carried across the border river near Eagle Pass, Texas. The woman told the reporter that human smugglers handed her the little girl and instructed her to cross the dangerous river where dozens of people, including children, have died in the past two months.

Here is video of the girl being carried by the woman after she was handed to her by smugglers who instructed her to bring the girl across. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CrEZNIcFXF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2022

A second tweet reported that the rancher whose land the migrants crossed onto, contacted the child’s mother after finding a note with her contact information. The piece of paper said the mother lives in Dallas — 415 miles to the north.

The rancher told Melugin the mother seemed nonchalant regarding the news that her toddler had just been smuggled into the U.S. by being carried across a dangerous river where dozens of people — including infants and other toddlers –drowned during the past two months.

The mother added that she “expects” the U.S. government to get her daughter to her.

The woman crossed with what Melugin called “one of the largest single groups I’ve ever seen during my border trips to Eagle Pass.”

BREAKING: Another massive single group of 100+ are crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, TX right now. There are only 2 overwhelmed Border Patrol agents here at the moment with TX National Guard. I asked group where they’re from? Cuba, Venezuela, & Colombia. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/qw3PmWPdIM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2022

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 41,000 migrants during the month of April, according to unofficial statistics obtained by Breitbart Texas. Official numbers are due to be released in the next few days.