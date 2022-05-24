1600 Migrants Crossed into West Texas and ‘Got Away’ over Weekend

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials report that more than 4,700 migrants illegally crossed into Texas over the past weekend and, of those, at least 1,600 “got away” without being apprehended.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video in which he reported that his agents apprehended 3,133 migrants over the weekend. An additional 1,614 migrants are classified as “got aways.” Got aways are a term Border Patrol officials utilize to estimate the number of migrants who cross without being apprehended. They include migrants observed on patrol or by surveillance technology but manage to escape or agents are not able to get to because of other assignments — including the processing of large migrant groups.

Del Rio Sector Weekend Recap

Apprehensions: 3,133

• Gotaways: 1,614

• Rescues: 11

• Deaths: 4

• 29 smuggling vehicle loads intercepted pic.twitter.com/Dywt5H7Tcf — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) May 23, 2022

In addition, Del Rio Sector agents rescued 11 migrants. These include seven migrants rescued by BORSTAR Border Patrol agents early Saturday morning, Breitbart Texas reported.

7 subjects swept away attempting to cross the Rio Grande.

Luckily, our Border Patrol Search Trauma & Rescue (BORSTAR) agents were on the scene.

Using a throw bag, a water rescue board, & a personal flotation device, they successfully rescued all 7! pic.twitter.com/sHDR5ZV06L — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) May 21, 2022

Through April 30, Border Patrol agents rescued more than 10,500 migrants along the southwest border with Mexico. This compared to 12,833 for the entire FY21. During FY20 and FY19, agents rescued 5,071 and 4,920 respectively.

Not all migrants are as lucky as these seven. Earlier last week, Breitbart Texas reported that Del Rio Sector agents recovered the bodies of three migrants. Two of the migrants drowned and agents found the third on a ranch near Uvalde, Texas.

Chief Owens reported four more deaths over the weekend — two from drowning and two others found dead on interior ranches miles from the border.