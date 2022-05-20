Bodies of Three Migrants Found in West Texas Border Sector in One Day

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents recovered the bodies of three migrants in a single day this week who died after illegally crossing the border with Mexico. Two of the migrants drowned and a third was found on a ranch near Bracketville.

An official operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas that agents in the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector recovered the remains of three migrants in a single day earlier this week. The source only disclosed that two of the migrants were adult males and the third was an adult female.

Border Patrol officials confirmed two of the bodies were recovered near Eagle Pass, Texas, and the third was recovered near Uvalde, Texas.

The Eagle Pass area has become extremely dangerous for migrants crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas. More than two dozen have drowned during the past two months — including small children. At least nine migrants drowned during a single week in April. During the first week of May, a Fox News journalist posted a disturbing video showing a migrant struggling in the Rio Grande and then finally disappearing beneath the surface never to be seen alive again.

As summer approaches and the temperatures rise in South and West Texas, more migrants will die on the ranches located one to two counties inland from the border. One of the bodies recovered this week was found on a ranch near Uvalde where migrants attempt to circumvent Border Patrol’s interior checkpoints.

Breitbart Texas reached out to CBP officials to obtain more information regarding this week’s deaths. Officials confirmed the deaths but referred Breitbart to local sheriff’s offices for more information. CBP routinely will not reveal the monthly number of migrants recovered by agents or local sheriff’s offices.

Through April 30, Border Patrol agents rescued more than 10,500 migrants along the southwest border with Mexico. This compared to 12,833 for the entire FY21. During FY20 and FY19, agents rescued 5,071 and 4,920 respectively.

