Seven Migrants Rescued in Single Texas Border Crossing Incident

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued seven migrants who were swept away by strong currents in the Rio Grande. The rescues occurred in a single night crossing of the border river between Texas and Mexico.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a night video showing migrants being rescued by Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents. The swiftly moving current is clearly seen as the migrants move downstream.

7 subjects swept away attempting to cross the Rio Grande.

Luckily, our Border Patrol Search Trauma & Rescue (BORSTAR) agents were on the scene.

Using a throw bag, a water rescue board, & a personal flotation device, they successfully rescued all 7!

The BORSTAR agents utilized a throw bag, a water rescue board, and a personal flotation device to successfully all seven migrants in the darkness of night, Chief Owens stated.

Not all migrants are as lucky as these seven. Earlier this week, Breitbart Texas reported that Del Rio Sector agents recovered the bodies of three migrants. Two of the migrants drowned and agents found the third on a ranch near Uvalde, Texas.

Breitbart Texas reached out to CBP officials to obtain more information regarding this week’s deaths. Officials confirmed the deaths but referred Breitbart to local sheriff’s offices for more information. CBP routinely will not reveal the monthly number of migrants recovered by agents or local sheriff’s offices.

Through April 30, Border Patrol agents rescued more than 10,500 migrants along the southwest border with Mexico. This compared to 12,833 for the entire FY21. During FY20 and FY19, agents rescued 5,071 and 4,920 respectively.

