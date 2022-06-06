EXCLUSIVE: May Migrant Apprehensions Hit 220K — Breaks Clinton Era Record

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 220,000 migrants along the U.S.-Mexico Border in May, setting a record dating back to the Clinton era. Since March 1, agents apprehended more than 633,000 migrants along the southwest border.

A leaked Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas reveals that agents apprehended more than 220,000 migrants who illegally entered the U.S. through the southwest border during the month of May. Border Patrol records dating back to the Clinton administration show this sets a record for May apprehensions.

Official reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show the apprehension of 210,749 in March and 201,800 for April. Adding in the unofficial report of more than 220,000 brings the three-month total to more than 633,137. The combined reports also reveal that since the beginning of the fiscal year, October 1, 2021, agents apprehended more than 1.4 million migrants in eight months.

News reports indicate a record migrant caravan of 10,000 to 15,000 left southern Mexico on Monday to head to the U.S., Breitbart Texas reported. A group of approximately 9,500 crossed the border between Guatemala and Mexico with plans to head to the United States, an organizer of the group told Fox News. The group consists mainly of migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector remains the busiest of the nine southwest border sectors. These agents apprehended approximately 45,000 migrants. This is followed closely by more than 44,000 apprehended in the Del Rio Sector. The El Paso and Yuma Sectors account for another 67,000 migrants.

During the Memorial Day weekend, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens reported that his agents apprehended nearly 4,000 of the sector’s May total of 44,000. He also reported 1,600 more migrants got away without being apprehended, Breitbart Texas reported.

Following the record April apprehensions, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus stated, “The fact is that our borders are not open, and we will continue to remove those who enter our country unlawfully and have no legal basis to stay.”

“After many months of planning, we are executing a comprehensive strategy to safely, orderly, and humanely manage our borders,” Magnus added.

In reality, the southwest border with Mexico is anything but safe, orderly, and humane as nearly two dozen migrants drowned in the Del Rio Border Patrol in April. Video reports from Eagle Pass and the Rio Grande Valley continue to show migrants crossing at will. Other reports show the inhumane and life-threatening circumstances that take place in human smuggling operations along the border.

The administration’s plans appear to focus on increasing the speed at which migrants are processed and released into the U.S.