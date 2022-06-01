4K Migrants Apprehended, 1600 Got-Aways in One Texas Border Sector’s Memorial Weekend

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 4,000 migrants over the Memorial Day Weekend. In addition, more than 1,600 migrants avoided apprehension and made their way into the United States.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a weekend update recapping the activity of his agents during the Memorial Day weekend. Part of that report revealed that agents in this single sector apprehended 3,976 migrants.

Del Rio Sector Weekend Rewind Apprehensions: ​3976

• Gotaways:​​1,652

• Rescues: ​​47

• Deaths: ​​10

• Criminals:​​16 pic.twitter.com/ScxxpINJOX — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) June 1, 2022

In addition to the nearly 4,000 migrant apprehensions, Chief Owens reported that 1,652 migrants are estimated to have successfully avoided apprehension by Border Patrol agents or other law enforcement agencies. Border Patrol classifies these as “Got Aways.” This estimate is calculated by migrant crossings that are observed by agents, surveillance systems, or other law enforcement agencies who are not apprehended. It also includes an estimate of non-observed crossings where tracking shows more migrants crossed than were apprehended.

Of the nearly 4,000 migrants apprehended, at least 16 had criminal histories, Owens reported.

These migrant apprehensions contributed to the more than 200,000 migrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico Border during the month of May, according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This marks the third consecutive month of more than 200,000 apprehensions.

During a press conference in May, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus stated, “The fact is that our borders are not open, and we will continue to remove those who enter our country unlawfully and have no legal basis to stay.”

These comments came as part of a release of the April Southwest Land Border Encounters report that showed the apprehension of 201,800 migrants by Border Patrol agents, Breitbart Texas reported.

Official reports from CBP reveal that Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 422,000 migrants in March and April — directly contradicting the commissioner’s assessment of the border not being open. This month’s estimate of more than 200,000 brings that total to approximately 625,000 during the last three months.