Police Find Clothing Coated with Cocaine at Mexico City Airport

Authorities at Mexico City’s Airport seized luggage containing clothing coated with cocaine. The clothing appeared normal upon visual inspection, but was dipped in a cocaine solution.

The case took place this week at the Mexico City International Airport, when authorities x-ray scanned luggage from passengers arriving from Chile, a prepared statement from Mexico’s Customs Office revealed.

During the scans of two bags, authorities noticed some discrepancies in the luggage and, while physically inspecting them, a drug-sniffing dog from Mexico’s Navy alerted them to drugs within the clothing. Once authorities took a closer look, they were able to confirm they had been dipped in a cocaine solution.

In total, authorities seized more than 50 pounds of clothes coated in cocaine. Authorities also arrested the traveler, identified as a Mexican national.

The airport in Mexico City has been one of the busiest cocaine smuggling hubs used by cartels.

