EXCLUSIVE: 400+ Migrants Apprehended in Father’s Day Border Crossing in Texas

Texas National Guardsmen and Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector spent Father’s Day apprehending and processing a group of more than 400 migrants. The gigantic group of migrants crossing near Normandy, Texas, continued to grow in size on Sunday morning.

Breitbart Texas observed a large migrant group being apprehended and processed in Normandy on Sunday morning — about 20 miles north of Eagle Pass, Texas. The group continued to grow in size to more than 400 migrants.

Breitbart observed the group being detained by soldiers with the Texas National Guard and a local sheriff’s deputy while a single Border Patrol agent began separating the migrants by nationality. Photos show only a single bus available to begin transportation.

On Friday and Saturday, agents apprehended at least eight groups of migrants totaling nearly 1,800, Breitbart Texas reported. The Del Rio Sector accounts for nearly 50 percent of large migrant group apprehensions, Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens stated.

“Groups of 100 are bad, now we are seeing groups over 200, 300, & even over 400!” Chief Owens tweeted. “In the past 48 hours, agents encountered 8 groups totaling 1,780 migrants!”

One of the groups, apprehended near Normandy, Texas, approached 500 migrants in size.

In May, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 44,388 or the 222,656 migrants taken into custody along the southwest border with Mexico, according to the Southwest Land Border Encounters report released last week.