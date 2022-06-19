EXCLUSIVE: 400+ Migrants Apprehended in Father’s Day Border Crossing in Texas

Migrants continue to stream up from the border near Normandy, Texas, on Father's Day as agents begin processing the more than 400 migrants from a single group crossing. (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)
Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas
Bob Price and Randy Clark

Texas National Guardsmen and Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector spent Father’s Day apprehending and processing a group of more than 400 migrants. The gigantic group of migrants crossing near Normandy, Texas, continued to grow in size on Sunday morning.

Breitbart Texas observed a large migrant group being apprehended and processed in Normandy on Sunday morning — about 20 miles north of Eagle Pass, Texas. The group continued to grow in size to more than 400 migrants.

A lone Border Patrol agent organizes a 400+ migrant group by nationality on Father's Day near Normandy, Texas. (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)

Breitbart observed the group being detained by soldiers with the Texas National Guard and a local sheriff’s deputy while a single Border Patrol agent began separating the migrants by nationality. Photos show only a single bus available to begin transportation.

On Friday and Saturday, agents apprehended at least eight groups of migrants totaling nearly 1,800, Breitbart Texas reported. The Del Rio Sector accounts for nearly 50 percent of large migrant group apprehensions, Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens stated.

“Groups of 100 are bad, now we are seeing groups over 200, 300, & even over 400!” Chief Owens tweeted. “In the past 48 hours, agents encountered 8 groups totaling 1,780 migrants!”

One of the groups, apprehended near Normandy, Texas, approached 500 migrants in size.

In May, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 44,388 or the 222,656 migrants taken into custody along the southwest border with Mexico, according to the Southwest Land Border Encounters report released last week.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol.  Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

