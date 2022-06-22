500 Migrants in Large Groups Apprehended in South Texas near Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 500 migrants in three large groups in recent days. These included nearly 150 unaccompanied children.

Agents in the RGV Sector apprehended three large groups of migrants who illegally crossed the border from Tamaulipas, Mexico, into Texas over the past few days. The groups totaled 533 migrants from multiple nations.

RGV agents encountered 3 large groups of migrants in Starr and Hidalgo counties over the weekend that totaled more than 533 apprehensions. RGV has made over 15,000 encounters from large groups alone this fiscal year. https://t.co/5VxtqS828y pic.twitter.com/HXermxU8JC — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) June 22, 2022

RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted photos of the large groups being apprehended by agents. He reported that his agents have apprehended more than 15,000 migrants from large groups this fiscal year (starting October 1, 2021).

“The logistics required to transport and process groups of this size continue to place a strain on manpower and resources, as often they are encountered in desolate areas often inaccessible to large transport vehicles,” Border Patrol officials stated. “A group of more than 100 migrants is considered a large group.”

Officials identified the migrants as having come to the United States from Cuba and Central and South American nations.

Further inland, agents working near Robstown, Texas, received information regarding a group of migrants trapped in a freight trail. The caller reported the migrants were suffering from dehydration — some losing consciousness.

RGV agents rescued 10 migrants from a train car near Robstown and interdicted three other migrant smuggling events over the weekend. Click below to read more on vehicle pursuits and maritime enforcement.https://t.co/wqiu8Nvnon pic.twitter.com/oi3nD9jzDR — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) June 21, 2022

Corpus Christi Station agents responded and found ten migrants locked inside a rail car. Agents treated the migrants and transported them to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment. The agents later transported the migrants to the station for processing.

A short time later, the agents found 14 more migrants they suspected used the train to be smuggled into the U.S. interior.