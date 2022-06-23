Man Armed with Knife Shot, Killed During Texas Gun Store Robbery

HOUSTON, Texas — A man carrying a “bladed object” entered a Carter’s Country gun store and began stealing money from the cash register. An armed employee shot the robber who later died from the wounds.

Police investigators told reporters that a man entered the Carter’s Country gun store located on Wilcrest Drive in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon. The investigator said the man carried a “bladed object” into the store, according to KHOU CBS 11.

The man approached the cash register and began removing money. An armed employee of the gun store confronted the robber.

Fox 26 Houston reported the employee fired two shots, striking the suspect who then ran out of the store and collapsed in the parking lot.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

No charges were filed but Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s office said the incident will be presented to a grand jury. The grand jury will determine if charges are to be filed against the store employee.

A group of ten robbers broke into this same Carter’s Country store in March 2016 and stole 50 firearms, Breitbart News’ AWR Hawkins reported. The gang of robbers made entry by pulling the doors off the hinges with a pickup truck and tow strap.

Store security cameras captured the break-in on video later released by Houston police. Once inside the store, the robbers smashed display cases with hammers and removed handfuls of weapons.

They then fled the store and dumped the pickup truck a block away. ATF agents later arrested three of the suspects.