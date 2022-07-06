5K Migrants Apprehended over July 4 Weekend in West Texas Border Sector

While American families gathered to celebrate Independence Day weekend, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 5,000 migrants. Another 1,000 eluded custody.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video report detailing the weekend’s activities by his agents. Over the 4th of July weekend, Del Rio Sector agent apprehended 4,946 migrants. An additional 922 migrants were classified as got-aways. Got-aways are migrants observed by agents or electronic surveillance but are not apprehended. Got-aways also include tracks of migrants not actually observed.

Del Rio Sector Weekend Recap • Apprehensions: 4,946

• Gotaways known: 922

• Rescues: 38

• Deaths: 2 (Both due to elements)

• Criminals: 2 pic.twitter.com/ij3kWbtQTt — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) July 5, 2022

“On the 4th of July alone, we apprehended nearly 1,850 individuals,” Chief Owens reported.

“Large groups continue to be a problem for us,” the chief explained. “This past holiday weekend, we had seven large groups of a hundred people or more — to the tune of about 1,400 apprehensions.”

On Tuesday, the large groups did not stop crossing the border. Eagle Pass agents arrested a group shortly after noon on Tuesday. The group consisted of more than 350 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported. A Border Patrol agent on the scene told Breitbart Texas that a group of slightly more than 350 crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico approximately five miles north of Eagle Pass.

In addition to the nearly 5,000 apprehensions, agents rescued 38 migrants from life-threatening incidents. Unfortunately, the chief said, two migrants died after being exposed to the Texas heat for an extended period of time by the human smugglers.

Agents also apprehended two known criminal aliens. Owens reported one of the migrants had a conviction for rape.