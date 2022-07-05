EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: 350 Migrants Apprehended in Large Group near Border in Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended yet another very large group of migrants, numbering more than 350, Tuesday afternoon.

A Border Patrol agent on the scene told Breitbart Texas that a group of slightly more than 350 crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico approximately five miles north of Eagle Pass. The crossing took place shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Breitbart Texas observed the Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents processing the migrants and preparing to load them into buses for transportation to an already over-capacity processing station.

Agents said the group consisted mainly of Cuban and Venezuelan migrants.

Large group crossings helped propel the Del Rio Sector to the nation’s busiest in the month of June. During June, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 45,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported. Like the group apprehended on Tuesday, many of the June migrant groups approached 400 migrants in size.

In the days leading up to the Independence Day weekend, agents in the Del Rio Sector apprehended more than 630 migrants in three large groups during a 6-hour period on June 30. The group included 638 family units, 340 unaccompanied minors, and 193 single adults, officials stated.

Over the holiday weekend, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents also dealt with large group crossing, encountering 403 migrants in three large groups. The groups included 195 family units, 52 unaccompanied minors, and 156 single adults, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.