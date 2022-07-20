GRAPHIC EXCLUSIVE: Migrant Found Dead on Texas Ranch 25 Miles North of Mexican Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents and local sheriff’s office deputies recovered the remains of a migrant who died on a Texas ranch about 25 miles north of the Mexican border. Another group of migrants trespassing on the ranch discovered the migrant’s body and called 911.

A group of migrants marching illegally through a Texas ranch about 25 miles north of Eagle Pass found the decaying remains of a migrant who died along the same pathway, a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas. One of the migrants called 911 and reported the location of the deceased migrant.

Eagle Pass Border Patrol agents and deputies from the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location near Highway 57 and found the body of a migrant male lying on his back in the brush.

A local justice of the peace made the statutory declaration of death and sheriff’s deputies recovered the body of the decedent.

The likely cause of death appears to be exposure to the 100+ degree heat and lack of water after being abandoned by human smugglers.

The deaths of migrants in South Texas is an all too common occurrence. Border Patrol officials told Breitbart they are recovering the bodies of one migrant per day on average. Many of the deaths occur after exposure to the elements as in this case while others fall victim to drowning in the Rio Grande while attempting to illegally cross from Mexico to Texas.

Statistics related to the migrant deaths along the border are difficult to come by as reports are not always gathered by Border Patrol. Many bodies are recovered by local law enforcement officials leading to the scattering of details.

The International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project reports the deaths of 606 migrants so far this year along the entire U.S.-Mexico Border region. Last year, the organization reported a record 1,248 migrant deaths in this same area.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Editor’s Note: The graphic photos in this article are included to accurately illustrate the cruel and inhuman circumstances created by current U.S. border security and immigration policies.