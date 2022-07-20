WATCH: Mexican President Mocks Biden Admin over Energy Dispute

Mexico’s President mocked the Biden Administration with a popular song about how scared he was over an energy dispute tied to the USMCA (US-Mexico-Canada Agreement).

During his morning news conference, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) asked his staff to play a popular cumbia song called “Uy Que Miedo” (I am so scared) when asked about an energy dispute with the U.S. The song refers to being so scared that the person is shaking.

“Yesterday they announced that they would ask for a revision, a consultation about our policy in energy matters because it supposedly affects the treaty,” AMLO said before asking his staff to play the song, claiming in a mocking tone that he was very concerned.

“Uy, qué miedo”, de Chico Che, suena en la mañanera Tras minimizar la solicitud de EU sobre política energética, AMLO asegura que “no pasa nada” y pide que le pongan esta canción pic.twitter.com/FDNEvkPpGv — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 20, 2022

The Mexican politician smiled as the song played in the background.

The issue comes one day after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai requested consultations with Mexico’s government over claims that energy policies implemented by AMLO’s government were hurting U.S. companies.

“We have tried to work constructively with the Mexican government to address these concerns, but, unfortunately, U.S. companies continue to face unfair treatment in Mexico,” Tai said in a prepared statement.

According to Tai, Mexico’s actions include amendments to Mexico’s electricity law that favored the country’s government-owned company (CFE) over cleaner sources of energy provided by private sector suppliers. The trade ambassador also claimed that Mexico placed roadblocks for U.S. companies through delays and denials that favor CFE and Pemex.

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.