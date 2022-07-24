Robbery Suspect Killed After Shooting Texas Cop in Face

HOUSTON, Texas — A robbery suspect is dead after he shot a Missouri City, Texas, police officer in the face. The shooting incident took place following a police pursuit of a man suspected of a robbery that occured on the north side of Harris County (Houston).

Missouri City Police Department officials report that an officer spotted a vehicle linked to a 2 a.m. Saturday morning robbery call from north Harris Couth, Fox 26 Houston reported. The officers followed the vehicle and called for backup as it departed from a gas station at Fondren and Main Streets at about 2:30 a.m.

The suspect then stopped at a home in the 15,500 block of Corsair in southwest Houston. As officers approached, the as-yet-unidentified suspect opened fire, striking a female officer in the face and foot.

Officers loaded the wounded officer into a patrol car and rushed her to the nearby Memorial Hermann Hospital.

A foot pursuit ensued, the local Fox station reported. Officers found the suspect hiding a few blocks away in the backyard of a home on Winter Briars Dr. in Missouri City.

The suspected robber opened fire on officers who returned fire striking the suspect several times. The subject died at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston after being transported.

Neighbor Carolyn Smith, who has family members in law enforcement told Fox 26 she was greatly concerned about the gunfire in her neighborhood.

“Bullets didn’t go in the house. Bullets could have gone in the house,” she told the reporter. “The car could have came through the window, so I feel much better to know God protected my son that was here last night.”

Gunfire in this Maywood Drive subdivision is apparently not uncommon. Just five weeks ago, another fatal shooting took place in this same block, the Houston Police Department reports:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at the above address and found two males had been shot. One male was pronounced deceased by Houston Fire Department paramedics. The second male was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition. A preliminary investigation and witness statements indicated two groups of males got into a verbal argument, which led to an exchange of gunfire. One male in each group was struck by the gunfire.

The robbery suspect who shot Officer Sepulveda in the face and foot has not been identified at this time pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.

Officer Sepulveda was transported to Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, whose jurisdiction covers the initial robbery call, tweeted that Sepulveda is now reported to be in good condition and expected to survive her injuries.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Crystal Sepulveda, who was shot in the face and foot by an armed carjacking suspect early this morning. She is in good condition and will survive her injures. Prayers for a fast and full recovery. pic.twitter.com/1uVV6RViPU — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 23, 2022

Police officials described the deceased subject as an African American male between the ages of 25 and 30. The multi-agency investigation continues.