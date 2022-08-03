Smugglers Abandon Migrant Woman Trapped in California Border Wall Section

San Diego Border Patrol agents rescue a Salvadoran woman trapped between border wall bollards, (U.S. Border Patrol/San Diego Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/San Diego Sector
Bob Price

San Diego Sector agents rescued a migrant woman who human smugglers abandoned after she became lodged between two bollards of a border wall.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke tweeted photos of a rescue operation along a portion of the border wall. A Salvadoran woman became trapped between the wall’s bollards as smugglers attempted to move her into the U.S.

Human smugglers jacked open a portion of the border wall in an attempt to smuggle migrants into the U.S. Chief Heitke reported the smuggler’s jack slipped trapping a Salvadoran woman between the bollards. The smugglers promptly abandoned the woman in the precarious position.

Border Patrol agents teamed up with the San Diego Fire Department, EMS crews, and the Government of Mexico to free the woman.

In another section of the border wall, human smugglers encouraged an 11-year-old Jamaican child to jump from the wall. A few moments later, smugglers endangered a three-year-old child from the top of the wall. Border Patrol surveillance cameras captured the incident, Chief Heitke tweeted.

“Smugglers continue to charge upwards of $10k to be smuggled into the US, all with little to no regard for their safety,” Heitke stated.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.