Smugglers Abandon Migrant Woman Trapped in California Border Wall Section

San Diego Sector agents rescued a migrant woman who human smugglers abandoned after she became lodged between two bollards of a border wall.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke tweeted photos of a rescue operation along a portion of the border wall. A Salvadoran woman became trapped between the wall’s bollards as smugglers attempted to move her into the U.S.

This morning smugglers jacked a portion of the fence open to illegally cross an El Salvadoran into the U.S. When the jack slipped & pinned the woman, they abandoned her. #USBP, #EMS, #SDFD and #GN_Mexico_ responded and were able to free her. #FirstResponders #border #CBP pic.twitter.com/5eT6fq7A5a — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) August 2, 2022

Human smugglers jacked open a portion of the border wall in an attempt to smuggle migrants into the U.S. Chief Heitke reported the smuggler’s jack slipped trapping a Salvadoran woman between the bollards. The smugglers promptly abandoned the woman in the precarious position.

Border Patrol agents teamed up with the San Diego Fire Department, EMS crews, and the Government of Mexico to free the woman.

In another section of the border wall, human smugglers encouraged an 11-year-old Jamaican child to jump from the wall. A few moments later, smugglers endangered a three-year-old child from the top of the wall. Border Patrol surveillance cameras captured the incident, Chief Heitke tweeted.

This morning a 11yr old Jamaican national jumped from the border barrier at the direction of smugglers. Moments later a 3yr old child is perilously passed down. Smugglers continue to charge upwards of $10k to be smuggled into the US, all with little to no regard for their safety. pic.twitter.com/sXZQJl9SSl — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) August 2, 2022

“Smugglers continue to charge upwards of $10k to be smuggled into the US, all with little to no regard for their safety,” Heitke stated.