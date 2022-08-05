Dominican, Mexican Migrants Caught Crossing Canadian Border into Michigan

Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents thwarted a human smuggling attempt on the St. Clair River that separates Canada and Michigan. The interdiction led to the apprehension of a man from the Dominican Republic and two women from Mexico.

Remote Video Surveillance System operators in Michigan observed a suspicious boat crossing along the St. Clair River near Algonac on August 2, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. Agents report the vessel was crossing the border river in a known human smuggling area.

“While you were sleeping, Marysville Border Patrol Agents thwarted a smuggling attempt by arresting 3 foreign nationals. I am proud of the vigilance and dedication to duty displayed by the men and women of Detroit Sector.” https://t.co/5Q4u3n8G55 — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley (@USBPChiefDTM) August 4, 2022

The equipment operators contacted Border Patrol agents from the Marysville Station who responded to the area and found three people in the area of the last known sighting of the boat. The agents carried out an immigration interview during which the three migrants admitted to having illegally crossed from Canada into the United States. The agents arrested the three people and transported them to the station for processing.

During processing, the agents identified the migrants as a 53-year-old male from the Dominican Republic and two Mexican females, ages 25 and 26.

“Intercepting this was made possible by technology and the teamwork of our agents and support personnel. I am proud of the vigilance and dedication to duty displayed by the men and women of Detroit Sector,” Detroit Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said in a written statement.

Officials did not disclose the status of the boat or any involved smugglers.