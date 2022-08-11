Firefighter Survives Plane Crash in Lake Refilling for East Texas Wildfire

POLK COUNTY, Texas — A firefighter survived the crash of his aircraft into Lake Livingston while scooping up water to dump on a wildfire. An onlooker witnessed the crash and jumped in his boat to rescue the injured pilot.

The pilot of a Fire Boss single-engine aircraft designed to scoop up and dump water on forest fires crashed into Lake Livingston. A group of firefighting aircraft had been battling numerous wildfires in Polk County and other neighboring areas.

Breitbart Texas observed a flight of four Fire Boss aircraft operating near Onalaska on Tuesday shortly before the crash.

Onalaska, Texas, city officials say residents of the Bridgeview subdivision witnessed and reported the crash to local first responders. One resident quickly jumped in his boat and arrived at the crash scene within minutes. The boater transported the injured aviation firefighter to awaiting members of the Onalaska Volunteer Fire Department.

“We have a lot to be thankful for in Polk County,” Emergency Management Coordinator Courtney Comstock told Breitbart Texas. “Local and state responders worked tirelessly to contain numerous wildfire outbreaks west of the City of Corrigan on U.S. Hwy 287 W as well as responding to a downed aircraft in Lake Livingston.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service arranged for the contracted aircraft to assist in firefighting efforts. The aircraft are operated by independent firefighters through the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, KBXT reported.

NEWS ALERT: Texas A&M Forest Service says a firefighting aircraft like this one in the photo has crashed in Lake Livingston in Polk County. DETAILS: https://t.co/c26VMfhc22 pic.twitter.com/g4FOfYF4y9 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 10, 2022

Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy told Breitbart Texas: “We are extremely fortunate to have a strong base of volunteer fire departments in Polk County and all of East Texas, along with great partnerships with other agencies — particularly, under the current circumstances, with the Texas Forest Service.”

“We cannot thank them enough for their support, dedication, and rapid/efficient response to the fires that occurred on the North end of Polk County,” Judge Murphy added. “They have always been more than willing to protect Polk County residents and we appreciate all their efforts.”

Polk County, like many other Texas counties, is under a burn ban due to hot, dry weather conditions.

The ATF-802F Fire Boss aircraft help ground-based firefighters gain the upper hand against rapidly spreading wildfires. The aircraft which are capable of scooping up 820 gallons of water in as few as five minutes, can stay in the area for hours dumping up to 14,000 gallons per hour on the fire area, according to Air Tractor, the North Texas-based aircraft manufacturer.

Since last Wednesday, the Livingston district and other @TXForestService and @USFSRegion8 crews have responded to 9 fires in Polk county totaling almost 1000 acres. 7 of these fires occurred in the last 24 hrs. Stay weather and fire aware! #ETXwildfire pic.twitter.com/wwbD0UEcIJ — Livingston District – Texas A&M Forest Service (@TFSLivingston) August 10, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service is currently managing four other active wildfires across the state. On August 10, the Livingston District reported fighting nine fires in Polk County in just a few days. The fires consumed nearly 1,000 acres of timber.