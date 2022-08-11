Firefighter Survives Plane Crash in Lake Refilling for East Texas Wildfire

A Fire Boss aircraft crashed into Lake Livingston, Texas, during a firefighting operation. (Photo Courtesy of Yvonne Kelly Hughes)
Bob Price

POLK COUNTY, Texas — A firefighter survived the crash of his aircraft into Lake Livingston while scooping up water to dump on a wildfire. An onlooker witnessed the crash and jumped in his boat to rescue the injured pilot.

The pilot of a Fire Boss single-engine aircraft designed to scoop up and dump water on forest fires crashed into Lake Livingston. A group of firefighting aircraft had been battling numerous wildfires in Polk County and other neighboring areas.

A fleet of Fire Boss firefighting aircraft similar to the plane that crashed into Lake Livingston scoop up water to drop on a nearby fire. (Photo Courtesy of Fire Boss LLC)

Breitbart Texas observed a flight of four Fire Boss aircraft operating near Onalaska on Tuesday shortly before the crash.

Onalaska, Texas, city officials say residents of the Bridgeview subdivision witnessed and reported the crash to local first responders. One resident quickly jumped in his boat and arrived at the crash scene within minutes. The boater transported the injured aviation firefighter to awaiting members of the Onalaska Volunteer Fire Department.

“We have a lot to be thankful for in Polk County,” Emergency Management Coordinator Courtney Comstock told Breitbart Texas. “Local and state responders worked tirelessly to contain numerous wildfire outbreaks west of the City of Corrigan on U.S. Hwy 287 W as well as responding to a downed aircraft in Lake Livingston.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service arranged for the contracted aircraft to assist in firefighting efforts. The aircraft are operated by independent firefighters through the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, KBXT reported.

Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy told Breitbart Texas: “We are extremely fortunate to have a strong base of volunteer fire departments in Polk County and all of East Texas, along with great partnerships with other agencies — particularly, under the current circumstances, with the Texas Forest Service.”

“We cannot thank them enough for their support, dedication, and rapid/efficient response to the fires that occurred on the North end of Polk County,” Judge Murphy added. “They have always been more than willing to protect Polk County residents and we appreciate all their efforts.”

Polk County, like many other Texas counties, is under a burn ban due to hot, dry weather conditions.

The ATF-802F Fire Boss aircraft help ground-based firefighters gain the upper hand against rapidly spreading wildfires. The aircraft which are capable of scooping up 820 gallons of water in as few as five minutes, can stay in the area for hours dumping up to 14,000 gallons per hour on the fire area, according to Air Tractor, the North Texas-based aircraft manufacturer.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is currently managing four other active wildfires across the state. On August 10, the Livingston District reported fighting nine fires in Polk County in just a few days. The fires consumed nearly 1,000 acres of timber.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

