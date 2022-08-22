WATCH: Migrant Squares Off, Assaults Border Patrol Agents

A video tweeted by U.S. Representative Mayra Flores (R-TX) shows a migrant resisting arrest by San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents.

The video begins with a San Diego Sector Border Patrol agent holding an unidentified migrant on the ground after he appears to have illegally crossed from Mexico. The migrant is covered in sand, indicating there may have been a scuffle. It is not clear when this incident took place.

Border Patrol Agents assigned to San Diego Sector tackle and arrest suspected smugglers at the border.#HonorFirst #MeanGreen pic.twitter.com/UqVYBDIBB3 — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) August 22, 2022

The camera pans to another migrant who is squaring off with a Border Patrol agent. The agent attempts to hold the migrant at bay with a baton while waiting for backup. The migrant charges and strikes the agent.

A second agent approaches the confrontation while the migrant continues to try and fight the first agent. The migrant then turns his attention to the second agent.

As the man stalks the second agent, a third agent approaches from behind. The third agent runs and tackles the migrant. The three agents then work together to bring the man safely into custody.

The sound of crowds on the Mexican side of the border can be heard cheering the fighting migrant to attack the agents. The cheers turn to jeers as the agents accomplish gain control of the situation.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Rep. Flores’ office and to the San Diego Border Patrol Sector headquarters for additional information regarding this incident. An immediate response was not available.