GRAPHIC: Cartel Gunmen Kill 3 During Drug House Attack in Mexican Border State

Cartel gunmen killed three men during a drug house attack as rival organizations again fight for control of Tamaulipas’ capital city.

The triple murder took place this week in Ciudad Victoria in a low-income neighborhood called Azteca, also known as the “badlands.” Gunmen stormed a shack where locals buy and consume drugs, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas — killing three unidentified men.

Ciudad Victoria is suffering a resurgence in violence as the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas fights the Gulf Cartel.

Over the weekend, a former Tamaulipas state cop-turned-cartel commander known as “Comandante Romeo” had his men dump a dismembered body in trash bags with a threatening message. Both organizations are fighting for Ciudad Victoria due to its political significance as the capital with highways to key border cities near Texas.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.