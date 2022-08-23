GRAPHIC EXCLUSIVE: Mexican Border State Cop-Turned-Cartel Lord Dumps Dismembered Body

A former Mexican police officer in Tamaulipas is believed to be the crime boss behind the weekend dumping of a dismembered body.

The gory crime scene was found on Sunday morning in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by law enforcement sources, the body of a dismembered male was stuffed in trash bags and left in an urban plaza in the Jose Lopez Portillo neighborhood. The gunmen left a green posterboard bearing cartel threats signed by “Romeo.”

“This will happen to all the rats and emboldened [crystal sellers], Atte Romeo,” the gunman apparently wrote.

The victim was identified as Jorge Rivaldo Castillo López, 20, who was reported missing since August 15. The victim was recently been released from a state prison after drug and burglary convictions.

Romeo is the nickname of Antonio Romero Sanchez, a former Tamaulipas State Police squad leader who was secretly a local commander with the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

In July 2021, officials sent Romero and his police squad to Ciudad Mante to help control cartel violence, however, he helped the CDN-Los Zetas push back their rivals. Last summer, a videos recorded and spread by the Gulf Cartel exposed Romero.

Once outed, Romero left the force and fully serves the CDN-Los Zetas in Tamaulipas. Law enforcement sources note at least eight executions in and around Ciudad Victoria involving Romero. He has gone to ground for the last seven months, however.

Last year, the Tamaulipas government announced a reward of $500,000 pesos ($25,000 USD) for information leading to his capture.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.