Migrants Abandoned by Smugglers Rescued in California Mountains near Border

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants in separate incidents who were left behind in the desert by human smugglers. The rescues, which required helicopter airlift, took place in the Otay Mountain Wilderness Area.

Border Patrol agents in the San Diego Sector’s Foreign Operations Branch received information from Mexican officials on August 23 regarding a 911 call received from a migrant who illegally crossed the border. The woman said she had been abandoned by her human smugglers and became lost in the mountains.

San Diego Sector Agents have responded to over 5k distress calls this fiscal year. #BorderSecurity is our sworn mission, but preservation of life remains paramount. In two separate instances this week migrants were abandoned by smugglers Read about it:https://t.co/TBvP2Ei7nY pic.twitter.com/iPhp6Vw99D — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) August 25, 2022

Due to the location of the caller and the time of day, Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents began a search operation in coordination with a helicopter aircrew the following morning. The BORSTAR team hiked into the area and found the woman identified as an adult Mexican national.

The agents assessed her condition and determined she would be unable to make the dangerous hike out of the mountains. The helicopter crew from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department hoisted the female migrant out of the canyon. They transported the woman to awaiting EMS crews.

The following day, agents received another call from Mexican officials about a man who called 911 and said he had also been abandoned by his smuggler. Border Patrol agents hiked into his location and found an adult Mexican male suffering chest pain.

The agents requested helicopter support and a Cal Fire aircrew responded. The crew hoisted the man out of the canyon and transported him to EMS workers.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke tweeted that his agents responded to more than 5,000 distress calls during Fiscal Year 22. Nationally, agents rescued nearly 19,000 migrants — up from nearly 13,000 the year before.