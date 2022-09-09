Texas Border Area Physician’s Assistant Faces Medicaid Fraud Charges

A Texas physician’s assistant who had his license suspended for sexual contacts with patients now faces Medicaid fraud charges.

This week, federal authorities arrested 49-year-old Fernando Mendez. During an initial hearing in Brownsville, U.S. Magistrate Ronald Morgan notified Mendez of the charges and ordered he be held without bond. Mendez faces seven counts of health care fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. If convicted, Mendez could see up to 10 years in prison.

According to a criminal indictment, Mendez worked as a physician’s assistant at mental health clinic Therapy Counseling Centers International operating in Pharr, Harlingen, and Brownsville since 2016. However, on July 21, 2021, the Texas Medical Board suspended Mendez’s license. In their report, the medical board revealed Mendez had sexual relations with a patient, had “violated boundaries with female patients,” and also gave prescription drugs to acquaintances.

The suspended license meant that Mendez could not practice. He continued seeing patients by allegedly stealing the identities of other PAs from his clinic when they used vacation time. He allegedly billed Medicaid for the services. Mendez also is accused of creating false medical records and prescriptions under the assumed identities.

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.