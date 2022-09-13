Video: Texas Teen Runs Over, Drags Wheelchair-Bound Man

A 17-year-old faces felony charges after he allegedly ran over and dragged a man and his electric wheelchair. Surveillance video of the parking lot shows the driver swerving toward the man and running over, causing life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 17-year-old Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas on September 9, approximately six days after he allegedly ran over and injured a man in an electric wheelchair, KVUE Austin ABC reported.

The video shows the man crossing a parking lot driveway in his electric wheelchair. As the vehicle approaches, the man signals the driver to slow down. It appears the driver swerved toward the man and then runs over him. The truck pushed him for a moment before the rear wheel runs him over.

The driver flees in his truck, dragging the wheelchair to the street before it falls by the wayside, the video shows. As Avila-Banagas allegedly drives away, an Austin firetruck happens by and renders assistance to the victim.

Austin Police Department investigators identified the driver of the pickup as Avila-Banagas and placed him under arrest on Friday, CBS Austin reports. He faces charges of failure to stop and render aid (serious bodily injury), a third-degree felony, injury to a disabled person, a second-degree felony, unlawful carry of a weapon (firearm), a Class A Misdemeanor, and failure to identify in relation to this case, a Class B Misdemeanor, the station reported.

Court records reviewed by Breitbart Texas show the suspects being held pending $72,000 in bonds. It is not clear if he remains in custody at this time.