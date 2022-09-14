3 Large Migrant Groups in as Many Days Cross into Arizona Border Sector

Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents encountered three large migrant groups who illegally crossed over the weekend and Monday. The encounters led to the apprehension of approximately 229, including an 11-month-old infant.

Ajo Station Border Patrol agents encountered two large migrant groups over the weekend, according to a tweet by Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin. The groups included 142 Cuban nationals, 29 Brazilians, and three citizens of the Dominican Republic.

The groups required a large number of Border Patrol agents to be pulled from the line to transport, process, and care for the migrants. Modlin reported the group contained single adults and family units.

The trend continued on Monday when Ajo Station agents encountered the third large group in as many days, Modlin tweeted. This group consisted of one citizen of the Dominican Republic, four Colombian nationals, and 51 citizens of Cuba, Modlin reported. He said there were ten children in the group including an 11-month-old child.

A few days earlier, a Tucson Sector agent had to carry a migrant woman out of the desert near Douglas, Arizona. Agents found the woman suffering severe heat exhaustion in the desert.

“The agent selflessly carried her for over half a mile and provided medical care until an ambulance arrived,” Modlin stated.

