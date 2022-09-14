3 Large Migrant Groups in as Many Days Cross into Arizona Border Sector

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents encountered three large migrant groups who illegally crossed over the weekend and Monday. The encounters led to the apprehension of approximately 229, including an 11-month-old infant.

Ajo Station Border Patrol agents encountered two large migrant groups over the weekend, according to a tweet by Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin. The groups included 142 Cuban nationals, 29 Brazilians, and three citizens of the Dominican Republic.

Last weekend, Ajo Station agents encountered two large groups near Lukeville, AZ. Of the 174 migrants, 142 were Cuban citizens, 29 were Brazilian citizens, and three were Dominican citizens. All were adults or in a family unit. Several Tucson Sector agents responded to assist. pic.twitter.com/EpSScfBCNB — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 13, 2022

The groups required a large number of Border Patrol agents to be pulled from the line to transport, process, and care for the migrants. Modlin reported the group contained single adults and family units.

The trend continued on Monday when Ajo Station agents encountered the third large group in as many days, Modlin tweeted. This group consisted of one citizen of the Dominican Republic, four Colombian nationals, and 51 citizens of Cuba, Modlin reported. He said there were ten children in the group including an 11-month-old child.

Ajo Station agents encountered the third large group in four days. On Monday, citizens from #Cuba (51), #Columbia (4), and the #DominicanRepublic (1) were taken into custody near Lukeville, AZ. Ten were children, and the youngest was just 11 months old. pic.twitter.com/D5t1DXDsi8 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 14, 2022

A few days earlier, a Tucson Sector agent had to carry a migrant woman out of the desert near Douglas, Arizona. Agents found the woman suffering severe heat exhaustion in the desert.

#Rescued On August 30, a Tucson Sector agent rescued a female migrant suffering from severe heat exhaustion symptoms near Douglas, AZ. The agent selflessly carried her for over half a mile and provided medical care until an ambulance arrived. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/codxjm53fZ — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 13, 2022

“The agent selflessly carried her for over half a mile and provided medical care until an ambulance arrived,” Modlin stated.