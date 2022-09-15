VIDEO: 12-Foot-Alligator Walks Through Texas Town

A 12-foot alligator surprised locals in a Houston, Texas, suburb as it slowly walked through a residential neighborhood this week. Authorities were able to capture and relocate the 400-pound gator to a wildlife sanctuary.

The alligator was spotted along a sidewalk in Katy, about 26 miles west of Houston. Chad Norvell, the Precinct 1 Constable for Fort Bend County, shared a video showing the gator walking along a brick wall. In the post, Norvell added it was “nice weather for a walk.”

Neighbors told local news that the gator had been roaming the streets since about 5 a.m. Law enforcement also called the local rescue group, Gator City Bayou Savers.

After a brief struggle, the group was able to capture the animal and load it onto a truck to an animal sanctuary. Journalist Michael Schwab tweeted video of the attempts to capture the alligator.

Near Cinco Ranch in Katy, TX, a 12 foot alligator was taking a morning stroll near neighborhoods and a busy street. The police tried to get him back in the bayou but after hours of waiting, they had him removed and sent to Gator Country in Beaumont, TX. pic.twitter.com/VQ5zBpe8Lj — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) September 12, 2022

While gator sightings are not uncommon in this region of Texas, the size of the animal is unique. Texas Parks and Wildlife warns that individuals should not approach or try to feed alligators who make their way onto roadways.

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.