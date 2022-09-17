11 Migrants Found Under Blanket in Truck Bed near Border in Arizona

Ten migrants found hiding in bed of pickup truck. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 11 migrants found hiding under a blanket in a truck bed. The agents also arrested two juveniles on charges related to human smuggling.

Wilcox Station agents stopped a pickup truck on Highway 191 for an immigration inspection, according to a tweet by Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin. During the inspection, an agent observed feet sticking out from under a blanket in the bed of the truck.

A search of the truck led to the arrest of 11 migrants, Modlin stated. The agents also took two U.S. citizen juveniles into custody for human smuggling charges.

Elsewhere in the sector, Tucson Station agents stopped a U.S. citizen driving a truck and pulling a trailer near Arivaca, Arizona, Modlin reported in another tweet. During the traffic stop, the agents conducted a search leading to the discovery of four migrants crammed into small compartments with no ventilation.

Agents arrested the driver and his U.S. citizen passenger on human smuggling charges.

