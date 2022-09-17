11 Migrants Found Under Blanket in Truck Bed near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 11 migrants found hiding under a blanket in a truck bed. The agents also arrested two juveniles on charges related to human smuggling.

Wilcox Station agents stopped a pickup truck on Highway 191 for an immigration inspection, according to a tweet by Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin. During the inspection, an agent observed feet sticking out from under a blanket in the bed of the truck.

Last Thursday, a Willcox Station agent arrested two juvenile U.S. citizens smuggling 11 total migrants following a vehicle stop on Hwy 191. Catching a glimpse of feet sticking out from under a blanket in the #TruckBed, the agent uncovered concealed migrants. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/KCHkO69DWy — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 16, 2022

A search of the truck led to the arrest of 11 migrants, Modlin stated. The agents also took two U.S. citizen juveniles into custody for human smuggling charges.

Elsewhere in the sector, Tucson Station agents stopped a U.S. citizen driving a truck and pulling a trailer near Arivaca, Arizona, Modlin reported in another tweet. During the traffic stop, the agents conducted a search leading to the discovery of four migrants crammed into small compartments with no ventilation.

Modified trailer used for #HumanSmuggling was seized by Tucson Station agents on Sunday. After stopping the U.S. citizen driver and passenger near Arivaca, AZ, agents discovered four migrants in a small compartment with no ventilation. The smugglers face criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/m90MgWdsdr — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 16, 2022

Agents arrested the driver and his U.S. citizen passenger on human smuggling charges.