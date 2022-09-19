Migrants Apprehended in Multiple Smuggling Incidents near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted multiple human smuggling incidents, leading to the apprehension of migrants and smugglers. Agents identified one smuggler as a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of a human smuggling interdiction that took place on Interstate 10. Casa Grande Station Border Patrol agents stopped the SUV and found two U.S. citizens smuggling nine Guatemalan migrants illegally present in the United States.

Casa Grande Station agents assisted @PinalCSO with a vehicle stop on I-10. Two U.S. citizens smuggling nine Guatemalan citizens were arrested. One of the smugglers wanted by U.S. Marshals was transferred to PCSO. #BorderSecurity is a team effort. pic.twitter.com/m9UpMCiFwM — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 18, 2022

The agents identified one of the smugglers as a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals, Modlin reported.

Nogales Station agents also encountered a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint. Agents referred the driver, a U.S. citizen, to a secondary inspection area.

Last Monday, Nogales Station agents at the I-19 Checkpoint referred a sedan to secondary inspection. Following a #K9Alert, two migrants were discovered in the trunk. The U.S. citizen smuggler was arrested. Another dangerous smuggling attempt thwarted by Tucson Sector agents. pic.twitter.com/2Io0NFO22i — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 19, 2022

A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect coming from the trunk of the sedan. Inside, agents found two migrants and took them into custody. They placed the driver under arrest for human smuggling.

#TheNoseKnows A Tucson Sector #K9Unit responded with agents to a group of suspected migrants detected near Sasabe, AZ, last Thursday. While attempting to evade detection, six Mexican citizens were arrested approx. 12 miles north of the border. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/CvKL4JV8FR — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 17, 2022

Elsewhere in the sector, Tucson Station agents utilized a K-9 search team to track down a group of migrants near Sasabe, Arizona, Modlin tweeted. The agents found six migrants wearing camouflage and attempting to avoid apprehension 12 miles north of the Mexican border. The agents placed the six Mexican nationals under arrest.