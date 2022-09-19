Migrants Apprehended in Multiple Smuggling Incidents near Border in Arizona

Nine migrants found packed in rear of SUV. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted multiple human smuggling incidents, leading to the apprehension of migrants and smugglers. Agents identified one smuggler as a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of a human smuggling interdiction that took place on Interstate 10. Casa Grande Station Border Patrol agents stopped the SUV and found two U.S. citizens smuggling nine Guatemalan migrants illegally present in the United States.

The agents identified one of the smugglers as a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals, Modlin reported.

Nogales Station agents also encountered a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint. Agents referred the driver, a U.S. citizen, to a secondary inspection area.

A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect coming from the trunk of the sedan. Inside, agents found two migrants and took them into custody. They placed the driver under arrest for human smuggling.

Elsewhere in the sector, Tucson Station agents utilized a K-9 search team to track down a group of migrants near Sasabe, Arizona, Modlin tweeted. The agents found six migrants wearing camouflage and attempting to avoid apprehension 12 miles north of the Mexican border. The agents placed the six Mexican nationals under arrest.

