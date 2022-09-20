Gunman Wounded After Shooting 3 People at Texas Fair

A suspected gunman is in a Texas Panhandle hospital after sheriff’s deputies shot him. The gunman allegedly shot three people, including two first responders.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Monday night, an as yet unidentified gunman allegedly opened fire at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas. The gunman shot at Potter County Sheriff’s Office deputies working at the fair while off duty, KCBD NBC11 reported.

The gunman reportedly struck three people with gunfire prior to being shot by deputies. Those wounded include a deputy, an off-duty firefighter, and a bystander. The three victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A video posted on Facebook captured the sounds of the gunfire as multiple shots rang out. More than one dozen shots can be heard in the background.

A woman in another video can be heard saying, “He shot the cop,” ABC7 News reported. Multiple ambulances reported responded to transport the injured.

An EMS crew also transported the wounded gunman to a hospital. His wounds are described as life-threatening.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas did not identify the suspect or the injured victims. He offered no motive for the shooting.

The shooting reportedly took place near one of the concession stands at the fair.

The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is the largest event of the year in the Texas Panhandle, the local ABC affiliate reported. An estimated 130,000 people attend the fair every year. The fair opened last Friday night and is scheduled to run through September 24.

Fair officials released the following statement:

Unfortunately, there was an incident on Monday, September 19, at the Tri-State Fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those involved. … The Tri-State Fair will be closed until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20. All normal operating hours will resume at that time. Additional security measures will be in place at gates and on grounds.