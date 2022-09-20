Mexican Army Clashes with Armored Cartel Convoy South of Texas Border

Mexican soldiers clashed with a convoy of cartel gunmen riding in armored vehicles a few yards south of the Texas border late last week.

The clash is one of several taking place in recent weeks near Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, where the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas is trying to gain new territory.

The actual fighting took place late last week near the town of Guerrero, where a squad of soldiers were patrolling dirt roads. The military patrols came one day after a large-scale shootout between the CDN-Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel. The CDN-Los Zetas, which have their main bastion in Nuevo Laredo, has been trying to expand east to Miguel Aleman and eventually Reynosa via regular clashes.

As the soldiers patrolled, they encountered a convoy of armored vehicles. The gunmen in the convoy tried an unsuccessful ambush. The soldiers were able to fight off the attack, killing one gunman and outmaneuvering the convoy. The survivors fled the brush area.

Military forces were able to seize six SUVs with makeshift armor and weapons. Despite a search of the area, authorities were not able to locate the other gunmen.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.