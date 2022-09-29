Previously Deported Migrant Arrested for Attempting to Seize Rifle from Texas National Guardsman

A previously deported felon from Mexico is under arrest in South Texas after he allegedly attempted to wrestle a National Guard soldier’s rifle away. The soldier managed to maintain custody of the rifle.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Ricardo Jaime-Ruiz, 45, a Mexican national, after he allegedly resisted apprehension by a member of the Texas National Guard. The soldier is assigned to the border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

Jaime-Ruiz illegally crossed the border near Mission, Texas, with a large group of migrants before sunrise on September 26. National Guard soldiers worked with the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents to try and detain the group.

A soldier attempted to apprehend one migrant by issuing verbal commands. The migrant allegedly failed to comply and attempted to take control of the soldier’s M-4 rifle. The soldier maintained control of his weapon as other soldiers rushed in to help take Jaime-Ruiz into custody.

Texas DPS troopers arrested Jaime-Ruiz and transported him to the Hidalgo County jail. He now faces a Texas felony charge of attempting to take a weapon away from a public servant.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Breitbart Texas that Jaime-Ruiz has a previous felony conviction for illegal re-entry after removal. The incident remains under investigation by Texas Rangers.

For more than a year, Texas National Guardsmen and DPS troopers have assisted the U.S. Border Patrol with the massive increase in illegal migration across the Texas-Mexico border.

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, nearly 1.26 million migrants illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors, Breitbart Texas reported. One month remains in what is already a record-shattering year.