1.26 Million Migrants Apprehended in Texas-Based Border Sectors in 2022

Agents assigned to the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors apprehended nearly 1.26 million migrants so far this fiscal year, federal reports indicate. This represents approximately 65 percent of all apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico Border.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend, and El Paso Sectors apprehended 1,258,923 migrants during the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2022, according to the August Southwest Land Border Encounters report. Agents apprehended 1,997,769 in all nine southwest border sectors this year, Breitbart Texas reported.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector reports the highest number of apprehensions with 440,423 migrants taken into custody. The Del Rio Sector (the current monthly leader) came is second with the apprehension of 428,555 migrants. However, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted this week that his sector has now surpassed the Rio Grande Valley as the busiest sector in the nation for the year.

The Del Rio Sector is the epicenter for the continued migrant surge across our borders.

Our daily apprehensions have been the highest in the nation for quite some time, as of last week, we surpassed the Rio Grande Valley Sector for the most apprehensions to date this fiscal year. pic.twitter.com/Tt2kfrUW8a — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) September 19, 2022

The El Paso Sector ranks third in year-to-date apprehensions with 258,766 taken into custody. However, in August, the El Paso Sector ranked second for the month with 29,703 arrested migrants.

If the 1.25 million migrants apprehended so far this fiscal year in the Texas-based Border Patrol Sectors were put into a brand new city, it would be the fourth-largest city in the Lone Star State — trailing slightly behind Dallas.

As a result of the massive migrant surge crossing mostly into Texas, Governor Greg Abbott responded by busing migrants to the sanctuary cities of New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Since the busing program began in April, Texas buses carried approximately 11,375 migrants out of Texas to these Democrat-run cities, a spokesperson for Governor Abbott’s office told Breitbart.

This month, El Paso city officials responded similarly to the Texas governor and began busing their own migrants to New York City, Breitbart Texas reported.

The City has chartered 25 buses since August 23 and transported 1,135 to New York City. Mayor Eric Adams called Texas’ transportation of migrants to his city on free, air-conditioned buses “horrific,” Breitbart’s Hannah Bleau reported. It remains to be seen if he will have similar comments directed to the fellow Democrat mayor of El Paso.