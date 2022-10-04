Texas Guardsman Found Dead on Border from Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A Texas National Guard soldier died Tuesday morning while on duty from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The soldier is reportedly deployed to the Texas border with Mexico under Operation Lone Star.

Officials in Eagle Pass report that a soldier in the Texas National Guard assigned to patrol the Texas-Mexico border was found dead near his post south of the city of Eagle Pass. The soldier’s identity and home of record have not yet been released.

Emergency responders traveled to the scene and a justice of the peace has been called to make the statutory declaration of death, the source said.

Breitbart Texas reached out to the Office of the Texas Governor for additional information. An immediate response was not available.

The Guardsman is the second to die this year under Operation Lone Star. In April, Specialist Bishop Evans drowned in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass while attempting to rescue what he believed to be drowning migrants, Breitbart Texas reported. It turned out the two people in the river were connected to a cartel drug smuggling operation.

“Your grandson did not die in vain,” McCarthy said to SPC Bishop’s grandmother who raised the young guardsman while touring the border in Eagle Pass. “He was a National Guard Specialist. He was a human being. He risked his own life for a person he did not know because he could not watch that person drown.”

Texas Military Department officials reported that the investigation into the disappearance revealed that the two migrants were involved in “illicit transnational narcotics trafficking.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Additional information may be added as it becomes available.