30 Migrant Children Found with Two Adults in Arizona Desert near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents found a group of 32 Guatemalan migrants who illegally crossed the border near San Miguel, Arizona, last week. The group consisted of 30 migrant children and two adults.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of a group of 32 migrants apprehended near San Miguel on October 5. The Three Points Station agents identified the 32 migrants as citizens of Guatemala.

A disturbing part of this apprehension is that of the 32 migrants, only two were adults. The remaining 30 were identified as children — some as young as nine-years-old, Modlin stated.

“Criminal organizations exploit migrants for profit, often stranding them at the border with no regard for their safety,” the Tucson Sector Border Patrol chief added.

Less than a week earlier, Lukeville Station agents apprehended a group of 82 migrants. Agents reported this group had seventy-one Cuban nationals ranging in age from two to 72 years, Modlin reported.

A group of 82 migrants surrendered to Ajo Station agents near Lukeville, AZ, last Friday. Seventy-one were Cuban citizens, ranging from 2 to 74 years of age. Smugglers continue to send large groups across the border for profit. pic.twitter.com/nf1kiELv3k — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 7, 2022

Between October 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022, Tucson Sector agents apprehended 17,514. This is up by about four percent over the previous year’s year-to-date numbers.

Tucson Sector agents apprehended more than a quarter-million migrants in FY22, which ended on September 30. The unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart Texas shows that Tucson closed out the year as the fifth-busiest of the nine southwest border sectors.