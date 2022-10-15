Armed Human Smuggler Arrested with 8 Migrants in Pickup near Border in Arizona

Agents seized a handgun being used by a human smuggler near Eloy, Arizona. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted a human smuggling attempt during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Arizona.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos from a failed human smuggling attempt. Agents arrested a U.S. citizen driver for allegedly smuggling a group of migrants in a pickup truck.

The Casa Grande Station agents stopped the driver of the truck on Interstate 10 near Eloy, Arizona on October 7, the chief tweeted this week. During a search of the pickup truck, the agents found a loaded pistol in addition to eight migrants.

Agents placed the driver under arrest for human smuggling charges.

The following day, agents working in the Baboquivari Mountains in southern Arizona responded to a call for help from a migrant woman.

The agents located the woman and provided immediate first aid for her injuries. The agents then carried the woman for more than three hours to a roadway where an awaiting ambulance transported her to the hospital.

Chief Modlin reported this is just one of 42 migrant rescues carried out by Tucson Sector agents since the new fiscal year began on October 1.

