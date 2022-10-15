PHOTO – CBP Seizes Pumpkins Filled with $402K Worth of Meth in Condoms: ‘Not a Gourd Hiding Spot’

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Eagle Pass, Texas, recently found Halloween decorations filled with a large amount of methamphetamine.

“On Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, CBP officers assigned to Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection,” the agency said in a press release Wednesday.

Following another examination, officers found nearly 44 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine inside 136 condoms hidden within four pumpkins that had been placed in the car.

“CBP OFO seized the narcotics, vehicle and turned the driver and passenger over to the custody of Maverick County Sheriff’s Office deputies for further investigation,” the agency continued.

A photo showed an official holding one of the gourds open to reveal its contents:

Methamphetamine is described as a powerful and highly addictive substance that affects a person’s central nervous system, according to WebMD.

“There is no legal use for methamphetamine. It is a manufactured substance that causes an immediate euphoric reaction,” the site read, adding that side effects include paranoia, rotting teeth, “thinning body,” stroke, and death.

In September, border protection officers in Del Rio seized over 1,300 pounds of methamphetamine as it was being smuggled across the port of entry from Mexico into Texas, Breitbart News reported.

“The drugs represent the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the history of the Del Rio Port of Entry,” the outlet said, adding the estimated value of the drugs was $11.9 million.

A photo showed the drugs stacked on a long metal table:

Meanwhile, the White House claimed in August that President Joe Biden (D) was successful in securing the nation’s border even though there has been a record number of drug overdoses under his leadership, and migrants continued flooding the country, according to Breitbart News.

“In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, a record number in the United States, up 15 percent from the previous year,” the outlet said at the time. “Under Biden’s presidency, 4.9 million migrants have crossed the border since he took office.”

In this April 26, 2018, file photo, a man lies on the sidewalk beside a recyclable trash bin in San Francisco. A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a staggering number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen thus far. The crisis fueled by the powerful painkiller fentanyl could have been far worse if it wasn’t for the nearly 3,000 times Narcan was used from January to the beginning of November to save someone from the brink of death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday, December 19, 2020. (Ben Margot, File / AP Photo)

