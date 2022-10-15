U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Eagle Pass, Texas, recently found Halloween decorations filled with a large amount of methamphetamine.

“On Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, CBP officers assigned to Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection,” the agency said in a press release Wednesday.

Following another examination, officers found nearly 44 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine inside 136 condoms hidden within four pumpkins that had been placed in the car.

“CBP OFO seized the narcotics, vehicle and turned the driver and passenger over to the custody of Maverick County Sheriff’s Office deputies for further investigation,” the agency continued.

A photo showed an official holding one of the gourds open to reveal its contents:

NOT A GOURD HIDING SPOT Eagle Pass CBP officers spilled the guts of several pumpkins on Tuesday and seized nearly 44lbs of liquid methamphetamine concealed inside. Details: https://t.co/Ane9SKQ4oT pic.twitter.com/wGu6o5YmaA — CBP (@CBP) October 14, 2022

Methamphetamine is described as a powerful and highly addictive substance that affects a person’s central nervous system, according to WebMD.

“There is no legal use for methamphetamine. It is a manufactured substance that causes an immediate euphoric reaction,” the site read, adding that side effects include paranoia, rotting teeth, “thinning body,” stroke, and death.

In September, border protection officers in Del Rio seized over 1,300 pounds of methamphetamine as it was being smuggled across the port of entry from Mexico into Texas, Breitbart News reported.

“The drugs represent the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the history of the Del Rio Port of Entry,” the outlet said, adding the estimated value of the drugs was $11.9 million.

A photo showed the drugs stacked on a long metal table:

Largest meth seizure in Del Rio port history: @DFOLaredo #CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seize $11.9M in methamphetamine, more than half a ton, within a tractor hauling diesel tank reservoir containers. @HSI_SanAntonio is investigating. Read more: https://t.co/h1ndOGNcmi pic.twitter.com/OE3Sx2aaHj — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) September 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the White House claimed in August that President Joe Biden (D) was successful in securing the nation’s border even though there has been a record number of drug overdoses under his leadership, and migrants continued flooding the country, according to Breitbart News.

“In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, a record number in the United States, up 15 percent from the previous year,” the outlet said at the time. “Under Biden’s presidency, 4.9 million migrants have crossed the border since he took office.”