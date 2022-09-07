1300 Pounds of Meth Seized at Texas Port of Entry — Most Ever for Town

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Del Rio, Texas, seized more than 1,300 pounds of methamphetamine being smuggled across the port of entry from Mexico into Texas on Labor Day. The drugs represent the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the history of the Del Rio Port of Entry.

CBP officers working the Del Rio International Bridge on Labor Day observed a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers approaching from Mexico for entry into the United States, according to information obtained from CBP officials. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection area where for inspection by a K-9 team and a non-intrusive system.

During the search, the officers found 320 packages suspected of containing drugs. The 1,337 pounds tested positive as being methamphetamine, officials stated.

Officials estimate the value of the drugs at $11.9 million.

“This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is (the) largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training, and experience,” Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry said in a written statement.

