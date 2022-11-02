BORDER TOWN USA: Fugitive Migrant Arrested for Child Sex Offense in Michigan

Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two previously deported Mexican nationals in a targeted operation late last week. One suspect is a 38-year-old criminal alien wanted in Michigan for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person Under Thirteen, officials stated.

Agents assigned to the Detroit Border Patrol Station on October 27 gathered intelligence regarding the location of a fugitive migrant, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. Agents carried out the operation and arrested the 38-year-old Mexican national who has four previous deportations on record.

The agents found the criminal alien near Interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The agents placed the 38-year-old with an active warrant for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person Under Thirteen out of Oakland County, Michigan. The agents turned the man over to the Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team.

During the operation, the agents also found a 42-year-old who had previously been deported. They placed the Mexican national under arrest for illegal re-entry after removal, a federal felony.

Both men could be charged with felony illegal re-entry after removal in addition to any other crimes they may have committed. If convicted of the immigration felony, each could spend up to 20 years in federal prison.

“Detroit Sector remains vigilant against threats to our community and national security,’ Detroit Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said in a written statement. “I am extremely proud of the agents who took these criminals off the street and assisted Oakland County in their pursuit of justice for such a serious predatory offense involving a child. Detroit Sector will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure our communities are safe.”

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz reported that during FY22, which ended on September 30, Border Patrol agents arrested 949 migrants with active wants or warrants. The apprehension of more than 2.2 million migrants also included the arrests of 12,028 with criminal histories and 751 gang members.