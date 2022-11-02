At least one migrant is dead following a rollover crash in South Texas where a smuggler attempted to flee and avoid arrest. The driver and 11 migrants were all ejected from a pickup truck.

A Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office deputy observed a pickup driving at a high rate of speed run a traffic light in an area known for human smuggling at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez told Breitbart Texas on Wednesday. The deputy attempted to stop the driver who took off and attempted to lose the deputy on a dirt road near La Joya, Texas.

The driver lost control and rolled the vehicle, ejecting all 12 people from the truck. One person is reported dead at the scene. All others were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

Olivarez said at least two other people sustained life-threatening injuries.

The extent of injuries to the driver is not known at this time. If the driver survives, he is likely to face multiple charges relating to human smuggling leading to the death of a migrant, Olivarez stated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation into the crash and death. Breitbart Texas reached out to the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office for additional information. The office declined to make a statement. Texas DPS officials are expected to release additional information later in the day.