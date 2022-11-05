Texas police and National Guard soldiers find a group of 13 migrants in the brush along the bank of the Rio Grande border with Mexico. The Department of Public Safety troopers and National Guardsmen routinely patrol these areas under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez tweeted a video showing a DPS and Texas National Guardsmen working with U.S. Border Patrol agents on tracking down a group of migrants hiding in the brush near the Rio Grande to avoid apprehension.

The incident took place Saturday morning along the banks of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, Olivarez told Breitbart Texas.

“This is on a known smuggling route where the traffic is constant every morning,” Olivarez explained. “The smugglers know that Border Patrol shift change schedule and that is when smugglers fly drones on the Mexican side and cross single adults who do not want to be apprehended.”

Officials identified the migrants as citizens of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. Olivarez stated that one migrant admitted to paying a smuggling operation $5,000 to cross from Mexico into Texas.

A couple of days earlier, a DPS trooper attempted to stop a vehicle suspected of smuggling migrants in Zavala County, Texas, according to a tweet from Olivarez.

A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a human smuggling attempt on US 57 in Zavala Co. A couple from Houston attempted to smuggle 9 illegal immigrants, including a 9 yo child – 3 ran & 6 remained inside the vehicle. The couple was arrested for human smuggling. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/SF5kbbA8NG — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 4, 2022

When the smugglers, a couple from Houston, pulled over, several migrants bailed out and attempted to flee into the brush. The trooper found 9 migrants illegally present in the U.S. including a nine-year-old child. Six of the migrants were found inside the vehicle.