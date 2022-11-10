Armed Teen Human Smuggler Crashes During Police Pursuit near Border in Texas

Texas DPS troopers and Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested two human smugglers following a pursuit that ended in a crash. Police found a loaded handgun on one of the teens.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez tweeted photos from a human smuggling incident interdicted by troopers and Border Patrol agents in McAllen, Texas. The driver fled from law enforcement and crashed into a building near a local mall.

Olivarez told Breitbart Texas, the two teens are local to the McAllen area. Following the crash, police found a loaded pistol.

The pursuit ended when the teenage driver lost control and crashed into a building. Six migrants, the driver, and the front-seat passenger all fled. Troopers arrested the driver and passenger — both 17 years old.

Three migrants escaped without being apprehended. DPS troopers turned three others over to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

The two teens, both U.S. citizens from the local area, will face charges related to the illegal handgun and human smuggling.

Further west, Olivarez tweeted photos from a DPS Special Operations Group mission where the agents found 34 migrants hiding in a train and a nearby culvert.

The troopers turned the 24 male and ten female migrants over to Border Patrol agents. Olivarez reported that all 34 were Mexican nationals.

