Gunmen Shoot Five at Racetrack in Mexican Border State

Authorities in the border state of Tamaulipas are looking into a shooting at a racetrack where three men died and two more were seriously wounded this past weekend.

The shooting took place on Sunday afternoon in Ciudad Victoria. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Tamaulipas law enforcement, unsanctioned races were being held at the Racetrack Victoria at the time.

Gunmen in two SUVs pulled up to the location and began shooting at the crowd, striking five. Three were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene or in hospitals.

The gunmen managed to escape but reportedly left a posterboard with threats directed toward the Gulf Cartel. In recent weeks, Ciudad Victoria has seen a spike in violence as members of the Gulf Cartel clash with the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas for control of the city. While Ciudad Victoria is not a border city, it is a state capital and a key staging area for drugs and migrants moving north. The city also has other independent organizations fighting for control of local drug distribution.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“J.C. Sanchez” from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.