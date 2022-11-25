Texas Police Arrest Honduran Deportee Allegedly Driving with Pistol, Fake License near Border

A Texas DPS trooper arrests a female human smuggler with five migrants. (Texas Department of Public Safety)
Texas Department of Public Safety
Bob Price

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers interdicted multiple human smuggling operations, leading to the arrests of smugglers and migrants. In one incident, troopers found a deported Honduran man in possession of a .45 caliber handgun and fake driver’s licenses.

A DPS trooper assigned to Operation Lone Star stopped a Chevy SUV in Kinney County, Texas, earlier this week. The trooper identified the man as a Honduran migrant who had previously been deported. The trooper found the man to be in possession of a .45 caliber handgun from Louisiana and fake driver’s licenses from New York. He was deported in 2005 but failed to show for court, according to a tweet from Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez.

In La Salle County, Texas, DPS troopers chased a female driver with a load of migrants. After the woman finally stopped, the trooper apprehended her and five migrants. Olivarez reported the woman admitted to being paid $3,200 per migrant for the smuggling attempt.

In Maverick County, DPS Special Operations Group and Border Patrol agents teamed up to apprehend 31 migrants being smuggled inside a train. The migrants came to the U.S. from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.