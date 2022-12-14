Cartel Gunmen Free Leader from Mexican Prison to Kill Him

A feared cartel lieutenant who broke out of prison earlier this month with the help of at least 80 gunmen has been killed and his body dumped on the streets in the Mexican state of Guerrero. The incident marks the latest chapter in a struggle for turf.

Recently, authorities in the state of Guerrero found the body of Samuel “El Vago” Avila Marin, a lieutenant with a cartel cell called Tequileros, formerly part of Cartel Jalisco New Generation. Next to his body, gunmen left a message allegedly signed by La Familia Michoacana.

The murder comes almost a week after roughly 80 gunmen stormed a prison in Guerrero to break out El Vago, El Pais reported. The gunmen were able to overpower the prison guards and take El Vago with them.

Soon after the prison release, José Alfredo “El Fresa” Hurtado Olascoaga, the leader of a cell of La Familia Michoacana, published a video where he questioned El Vago about a massacre.

The murder by La Fresa’s cell of La Familia Michoacana comes days after a mass killing also in Guerrero where his gunmen ordered locals to gather at a soccer field for executions, including an 11-year-old boy. Law enforcement sources consulted by Breitbart Texas revealed that the massacre at El Durazno is tied to plans to build a military base in the region to boost local security.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco and Jose Luis Lara from Michoacan.