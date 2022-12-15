Makeshift Migrant Boats Continue Landings on Florida Coast

A homemade boat brings Cuban migrants to the Florida Keys. (U.S. Border Patrol/Miami Sector)
Bob Price

A flotilla of homemade and other makeshift small boats continue to make landings along the Florida coast. The boats carry migrants from multiple countries to the U.S.

Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted a series of photos from multiple boat landings during the past week. Many of the boats are small and overloaded with migrants seeking to set foot in the United States.

On Tuesday night, agents encountered multiple boats carrying Cuban migrants, Slosar tweeted. Nearly 120 migrants made their way to the Florida Keys in what the chief referred to as “rustic vessels.”

On Wednesday, agents in Palm Beach, Florida, worked with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend a sailboat involved in a smuggling attempt. The vessel contained 21 Haitian migrants, Slosar reported.

Earlier in the week, Slosar revealed photos of a homemade boat used to bring more Cuban migrants to the Florida Keys. The agents encountered four smuggling operations leading to the apprehension of 79 Cubans.

In late November, Breitbart Texas reported on the recent resurgence of boat migration to the Florida coast.

The resurgence of Cubans and Haitian migrants making the dangerous trip by makeshift boats to the Florida coast adds to the tens of thousands being apprehended along the Texas-Mexico border.

