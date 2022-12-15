Makeshift Migrant Boats Continue Landings on Florida Coast

A flotilla of homemade and other makeshift small boats continue to make landings along the Florida coast. The boats carry migrants from multiple countries to the U.S.

Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted a series of photos from multiple boat landings during the past week. Many of the boats are small and overloaded with migrants seeking to set foot in the United States.

On Tuesday night, agents encountered multiple boats carrying Cuban migrants, Slosar tweeted. Nearly 120 migrants made their way to the Florida Keys in what the chief referred to as “rustic vessels.”

Earlier today, U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from LE partners responded to three migrant landings in the Florida Keys & encountered 37 Cuban migrants (32 adults, 5 accompanied juveniles). #happeningnow #cuba #florida #CBP pic.twitter.com/NSTezuPzTw — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) December 13, 2022

On Wednesday, agents in Palm Beach, Florida, worked with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend a sailboat involved in a smuggling attempt. The vessel contained 21 Haitian migrants, Slosar reported.

Palm Beach, FL: Yesterday, U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from LE partners responded to a maritime smuggling event. 21 Haitian migrants were taken into federal custody after arriving on a sailing vessel.#cbp #florida #haiti #palmbeach pic.twitter.com/PZcbY5KUyd — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) December 15, 2022

Earlier in the week, Slosar revealed photos of a homemade boat used to bring more Cuban migrants to the Florida Keys. The agents encountered four smuggling operations leading to the apprehension of 79 Cubans.

In late November, Breitbart Texas reported on the recent resurgence of boat migration to the Florida coast.

The resurgence of Cubans and Haitian migrants making the dangerous trip by makeshift boats to the Florida coast adds to the tens of thousands being apprehended along the Texas-Mexico border.